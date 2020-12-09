I’ll kill myself if Akufo-Addo is sworn in as president- Ibrah One

type here...
By Mr. Tabernacle
Ibrah One and Akufo-Addo
Ibrah One and Akufo-Addo
Ibrah One unconcerned about the political tension in Ghana currently has taken to social media to state that he’ll take his life the day Nana Addo will be sworn in as President of Ghana.

His comments come after projections on social media pointed to Nana Addo winning massively over John Mahama in the 2020 Presidential elections.

Results based on 272 out of the 275 constituencies show His Excellency, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is currently leading by 563,174 votes. This is according to media projections.

The socialite for reasons best known to him says he will kill himself if the projections by the media houses are true and Nana Addo is declared as the winner and sworn into office to rule for the next four years.

“I will kill my self the day Nana Addo will be sworn as president of Ghana, those fake resources don’t shake me.#IbrahOne” He wrote on social media.

Ibrah One
Ibrah One

