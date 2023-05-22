- Advertisement -

The former preacher who has been trending with his wife on social media for some days have granted their first interview.

The two identified as Pastor Dan aka Godfada The Greatest and Joyce aka Empress Lupita went viral after their awkward videos found their way onto social media with people asking questions about their sanity.

Some people who knew the couple disclosed that the two were known preachers but they don’t know what happened to them that changed their faith in Christ and the death of their children.

Also Read: They murdered their two kids for juju powers to grow their church

In an exclusive interview, she addressed the death of her children claiming that they killed one of the sons identified as El Shaa because he was possessed by a demon.

She claimed that her husband Pastor Dan saw the future of the boy and said if they allowed the boy to live, he would give birth to more demons who would torment Ghana so they ended up killing him and used him as a sacrifice.

She claimed the action they took was right for Ghana because their son would have caused real trouble in the country.

Watch the video below:

Read More: GH couple go naked on TikTok just for likes and followers