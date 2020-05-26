Controversial Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo seems not to be done with musician Davido as she has once again accused him of murder.

According to the journalist, Davido sacrificed three of his best friends but he used the outbreak of COVID-19 as a cover-up.

Kemi made the serious allegation after Davido took to Twitter yesterday and wrote “this ye(ar) go rugged oh.”

Also Read: You are nothing without your dad- Burna Boy shades Davido

“You killed your three friends, your state’s first 3 Corona deaths were your 2 drivers and a contact. You posted on Snap(chat) that you have #Covid19 then deleted it in seconds, pushing it to your baby mama. Living an imaginary life is sure rugged. Marriage my ass,” she posted.

See screenshot below: