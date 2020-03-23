Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy Don Don, the main suspect in the murder of the former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu has finally confessed.

In a video that was recorded in secret and leaked on social media, Daniel Asiedu has finally confessed he is the killer of the MP.

Narrating what happened, Sexy Don Don revealed he was approached on the 5th February 2015 at James Town near the Club House, a suburb in Accra by an informant identified as Allotey.

He revealed Allotey is an informant who also supplies him and other armed robbers with guns and weapons for robbery.

Allotey informed him there is a contracting killing deal he has for him and they will all be rich and comfortable if he agrees to do it. He willingly agreed to the contract.

That same day, Allotey took him in his car to Adenta, another suburb to meet with the people who are hiring him for the murder and also to reveal the identity of the victim.

Daniel Asiedu claims he met with two people; one calling him Kennedy Agyapong and another who said he is called Ofori. That was when they revealed he was being contracted to kill JB Danquah, the MP.

Sexy Don Don further alleged Kennedy Agyapong asked him if he can do it and he responded yes to his inquiries.

He was assured to be protected and also they allegedly informed him the then-candidate of NPP, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo was in on it.

They allegedly also informed Sexy Don Don JB Danquah has already been killed spiritually but they want him dead physically so they can pin his death on NDC so that they can easily win the 2016 election.

Sexy Don Don claims on 6th February, he was again sent to some spiritualist who fortified him with some drugs and gave him some to drink. He was promised invincibility when he goes to JB Danquah’s house.

Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy Don Don alleged that Kennedy Agyapong and the man calling himself Ofori told him not to panic when he is arrested.

Instead, he should name the business mogul, Wayome, the aspiring MP for Abuakwa North on the ticket of NDC and John Mahama as the masterminds of the murder.

Sexy Don Don now claims he is being hunted and he wants NDC to forgive him for all the lies he was forced to tell to disgrace them in court.

Watch the video below

Hon. JB Danquah was murdered in his home on 9th February 2016 at Shiashie in Accra. He was the MP for Abuakwa North on the ticket of NPP.

As it stands now, Daniel Asiedu and another man, Vincent Bosso are facing charges of the murder and abetment of murder respectively for the murder of the MP.