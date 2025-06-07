type here...
Killer Ntua is when Osebo refuses to pay for abortion fees- netizen tells Nana Aba Anamoah after she asked “What is Killer ntua”

By Mzta Churchill

Media personality, Nana Aba has received the most shocking response from a netizens after she asked a question.

It is obvious that Nana Aba Anamoah has heard the popular statement “Killer Ntua” but did not understand what it meant or why people were saying it.

Following her misunderstanding, Nana Aba took to her X, formerly Twitter page to ask questions about the phrase.

The media personality took to her Twitter page to write “What is Killet Ntua?”, a harmless question.

However, a netizen hurriedly took to the comment section to give her a shocking response to her question.

The netizens, in his response, chose to remind Nana Aba Anamoah how Osebo mistreated her some years back.

“It simply means to deny responsibility for once liable action”, the netizens said and went on to give an example for a better understanding.

“Young Nana Aba: Osebo I am pregnant.

Osebo: Killer ntua abortion fees”, the netizens added.

- GhPage
