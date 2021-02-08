Confirmed reports reaching GhPage has revealed that the killer of the Cape Coast based Dancehall artist has been arrested.

The young man identified as Shadow who stabbed Unruly Grank from what we have gathered handed himself over to the police. He was immediately arrested after he told his story to the police.

Some reports claim Shadow was only defending himself when he stabbed Unruly Grank but police will determine that.

Unruly Grank was killed on Sunday, 7th January allegedly due to music beef with another artist.

May his soul rest in perfect peace