Killing people is very easy for me, it makes me very happy- man says

By Mzta Churchill

A Ghanaian man who calls himself mad ma has said that killing people is something he feels happy doing.

The man who lives in Sunyani has said that unlike Jesus Christ, God, and perhaps some staunch Christians who easily forgive, forgiveness is a ewe name to him.

Speaking in a self-recorded video sighted by Gh Page, Mad Man stated that anyone who wronged him is currently not alive.

According to him, he likes “juju” so much that he is always visiting one powerful man to the other, and any “juju” he takes, he tries to test it on people to see whether it works or not.

To prove he was not joking, Mad Man as he is affectionately called said that he is very popular in that regard in Sunyani, stating that anyone who doubts him could ask the policemen in Sunyani to see.

