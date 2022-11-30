Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have settled their divorce after resolving issues around the division of property and custody of their children.

Kanye has been ordered to pay Kim $200,000 (£167,000) per month in child support in their divorce settlement on Tuesday.

According to the settlement, the former rapper and reality TV star will have joint custody of their four children with “equal access”.

Kim filed for divorce in 2021, after eight years with Kanye, who has legally changed his name to Ye. Both parties were declared legally single in March, with Kim also dropping “West” from her last name.

It comes after several companies cut ties with Ye over controversies including antisemitic comments.

The couple have four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

The two parties should consult with each other on major decisions about their children’s welfare, the documents state.

Expenses for the children’s security, school and college will be shared.

In addition, Ye is expected to pay $200,000 a month in child support – which the New York Post reported is because the children will spend the majority of their time with Kardashian.

The couple have four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.