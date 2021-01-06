type here...
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly getting a divorce

By Mr. Tabernacle
After six years of ‘beautiful’ marriage, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly calling it quits. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are over.

The celebrity couple has had rumours rolling that there was trouble in paradise for some time, but multiple sources have confirmed that they are done.

Kim and Kanye reportedly spent time apart during the holiday season as they sorted through the details of their separation and divorce.

Multiple sources say that the “divorce is imminent” and that Kim has procured the services of celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wessner.

The source added that while Kim has done much in the past to protect and help Kanye deal with his mental health struggles, “Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot.

Meanwhile, a separate source says Kanye, who became increasingly uncomfortable and irritated by the Kardashians’ over-the-top reality star lives,

Source:GHPAGE

