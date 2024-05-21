Kind boyfriend surprises girlfriend with aboboyaa for her loyalty

type here...
By Armani Brooklyn
A Nigerian man has received massive applause from netizens after dashing his girlfriend with a fairly used aboboyaa.

The man, who shared the touching moment on TikTok showed how his girlfriend happily received the expensive gift.

The tricycle, though not brand new, held meaning for the couple, as it showed the man’s desire to express his heartfelt thanks for his girlfriend’s support.

The girlfriend was visibly thrilled with the gift, with photos and videos showing her excitement and embrace of her boyfriend.

The story has captivated the attention of social media users, who have flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts towards the man’s gesture.

Netizens Reactions…

@Golden: “The keke nah old one nah.”

@Lastborn: “At least no be everyday the girl go dey bill am keke go dey maintain some space financially am getting a Bajaj for my babe on her birthday I pray she appreciate it.”

@missekmi: “Congratulation bae more to come and I need one like this.”

@Lusciousbby: “I dey find man wey go gift me Keke like this ooo..even bicycle self. ladies please learn to appreciate your mans little beginning. life hard ooo.”

Don’t look down on anyone am telling you just the truth

