Kind Lilwin builds a house for his childhood friend staying in the kiosk – Video

Actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has warmed hearts by moving his childhood friend from a dangerous kiosk to a beautiful house in a touching video.

In the trending clip, Lilwin presented the house to his childhood friend in the presence of her husband, loved ones and family members.

Sharing a background story, Lilwin said during one of their conversations, she told him about her marital issues and that where she lived was nothing to talk home about.

He stated that her plight touched his heart and pushed him to do more for her and her family.

He said that was when he made preparations with masons in the community to put up the beautiful house.

The Kumawood actor noted that being in court over the car accident in Kumasi that claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy in Kumasi did not mean the building project had to be halted.

He also added that he could present the house to her because the court has moved proceedings to September 26, 2024, giving him some free time for the presentation.

In the video, Lilwin handed the keys to the lady and her family, which moved her to tears amid the cheers from well-wishers.

