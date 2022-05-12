- Advertisement -

A kind taxi driver who returned the money he had found in his car to the rightful owner has not only received nationwide plaudits but also gifts.

As a result of his kind gesture, he has received widespread recognition for returning the GH¢8000 to poor market women.

On the back of that, Kwesi Ackon has received tokens of appreciation from the Vice President who thanked him for being an exemplary citizen.

Musician KiDi also gave him GHC5,000 to appreciate him.

Taxi driver Kwesi Ackon receives GH¢10,000 from Asamoah Gyan

Now, popular Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan has also joined the list of givers. He has rewarded Kwesi Ackon with a whopping GH¢10,000 to acknowledge him.

On Wednesday, a video went viral which gave an account of market women crying as they thanked a kind taxi driver for returning money they had lost.

In the video, the women had stated that the money was their last hope thus their world would have come to an end if the taxi driver had not returned it.

Following this, Kwesi Ackon received several monetary gifts for his act.