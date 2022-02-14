type here...
GhPageLifestyleKind and thoughtful wife settles her husband's 3 years debt (Video)
Lifestyle

Kind and thoughtful wife settles her husband’s 3 years debt (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
she found the loan papers inside her husband's folder and immediately made payment of the $2,000 which was left to be cleared.
- Advertisement -

A kind and thoughtful wife is currently receiving accolades on the internet for her extreme consideration towards her husband.

As we all know, many of the current crop of women want to “receive-receive-receive” but are never willing to give back.

According to this good-natured wife, her husband had borrowed money from the bank to furnish their home in order to make life comfortable for herself and other kids.

She narrated in her heartwarming video that her husband had hidden this information from her for reasons best known to him and has steadily been paying the loan for the past three years now.

God being so good, she found the loan papers inside her husband’s folder and immediately made payment of the $2,000 which was left to be cleared.

Women like this deserve all the best in life!

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, February 14, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    82.9 ° F
    82.9 °
    82.9 °
    70 %
    2.4mph
    99 %
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News