Entertainment King of Accra calls out Sarkodie as stingy and for using and...
Entertainment

King of Accra calls out Sarkodie as stingy and for using and dumping him

By Qwame Benedict
King of Accra calls out Sarkodie as stingy and for using and dumping him
Ghana music producer real name Nii Kommetey Commey but known in music circles as ‘The King of Accra’ has called out the CEO of Sarkcess Music Sarkodie as a stingy person.

According to King of Accra, not only his Sarkodie a stingy person but he also used and dump him after gaining popularity.

Nii the King of Accra

Also Read: Asem throws shots at Sarkodie in a new freestyle

The renowed music producer took to Twitter to share his sentiments about the rapper who he helped during his underground days.

Read his tweets below:

Also Read: I’m ready to pay for Pappy Kojo to be brought to Ghana – Sarkodie

King Of Accra truth be told was on of the people who held Sarkodie during his upcoming days and even produced songs like; “You Already Know” single off the Sarkology album and also produced the hit singles “Daabi and This Game” for Sarkodie.

