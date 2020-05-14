LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
First photos from the wedding ceremony of Xandy Kamel and husband

Xandy Kamel and husband, King Kaninja
Xandy Kamel and husband, King Kaninja
Finally, the much-awaited wedding ceremony has come to pass. Xandy Kamel’s and boyfriend, King Kaninja have tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

The wedding took place at Paloma Hotel, Spintex Road, opposite KFC at Community 18 Junction.

The traditional wedding ceremony was held on Tuesday, 12th May 2020 and was attended by a few people due to the ban placed on gathering in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, Thursday 14th May 2020, the white wedding cake off at Spintex. Just like the traditional ceremony, only a few people attended because of the pandemic.

Check out first photos from the ceremony below

Congratulations to Xandy Kamel. Enjoy your marriage.

