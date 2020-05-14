- Advertisement -

Finally, the much-awaited wedding ceremony has come to pass. Xandy Kamel’s and boyfriend, King Kaninja have tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

The wedding took place at Paloma Hotel, Spintex Road, opposite KFC at Community 18 Junction.

SEE ALSO: Ama Coke finally reacts to being ‘chopped’ in a swimming pool by a married man viral video – Lists her sugar daddies and exposes her hookup friends in a new video (Watch)

The traditional wedding ceremony was held on Tuesday, 12th May 2020 and was attended by a few people due to the ban placed on gathering in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, Thursday 14th May 2020, the white wedding cake off at Spintex. Just like the traditional ceremony, only a few people attended because of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: Tracey Boakye finally speaks after childbirth – Reveals the name of her child and identity of the father (Video)

Check out first photos from the ceremony below

SEE ALSO: My 17yr old son has impregnated my 13 and 15 yrs old daughters together – Mother weeps online for help (Details)

Congratulations to Xandy Kamel. Enjoy your marriage.