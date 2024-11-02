GhPageEntertainmentKing Nasir Storms Nigeria To Act With Daisy Melanin
Entertainment

King Nasir Storms Nigeria To Act With Daisy Melanin

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

American adult film actor, King Nasir is currently in Nigeria for a new porn movie.

This comes after Daisy Melanin proclaimed that she was not satisfied with acting with 6 men, so, she is in anticipation of acting with 8 men.

Daisy noted that she does not just want any men at all, to her statement simply, she used the adjective “strong” to qualify the kind of men she needs, saying she needs 8 strong men.

Her statement has become one of the topics of online discussion as everyone is talking about online.

Well, King Nasir has reacted to Daisy’s statement, as he has disclosed that he is ready to act with the Nigerian porn actress.

King Nasir claims even though he is just one person, he is stronger than 8 strong people combined, hence, ready to act with Daisy.

The American actor via X, formerly Twitter, wrote “I am in Nigeria” to make all and sundry know that he is very serious and ready to act with Daisy.

- GhPage
61ece666 93aa 4c9f a637 b85cff9f31f4
- GhPage
photo output
Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Saturday, November 2, 2024
Accra
clear sky
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
94 %
1.9mph
0 %
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
84 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways