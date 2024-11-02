King Nasir Storms Nigeria To Act With Daisy Melanin

American adult film actor, King Nasir is currently in Nigeria for a new porn movie.

This comes after Daisy Melanin proclaimed that she was not satisfied with acting with 6 men, so, she is in anticipation of acting with 8 men.

Daisy noted that she does not just want any men at all, to her statement simply, she used the adjective “strong” to qualify the kind of men she needs, saying she needs 8 strong men.

Her statement has become one of the topics of online discussion as everyone is talking about online.

Well, King Nasir has reacted to Daisy’s statement, as he has disclosed that he is ready to act with the Nigerian porn actress.

King Nasir claims even though he is just one person, he is stronger than 8 strong people combined, hence, ready to act with Daisy.

The American actor via X, formerly Twitter, wrote “I am in Nigeria” to make all and sundry know that he is very serious and ready to act with Daisy.

