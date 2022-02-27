type here...
GhPageMusicThey can do me nothing-Kelvyn Boy replies critics on new song 'Odeeshi'...
Music

They can do me nothing-Kelvyn Boy replies critics on new song ‘Odeeshi’ with King Nayas

By Lilith
King Nayas and Kelvyn Boy
King Nayas and Kelvyn Boy
- Advertisement -

King Nayas, one of the fastest-growing artists in Ghana has released a new banger and featured the most trending artiste in Ghana now, Kelvyn Boy.

King Nayas calls this one ‘Odeeshi’ and both he and Kelvyn Boy used the opportunity to jab critics and enemies who want to see them fail.

Kelvyn Boy most especially had a lot to say considering the fact that he was recently arrested and remanded for assaulting his baby mama.

King Nayas Kelvyn Boy
King Nayas and Kelvyn Boy

SEE HERE: Just In: Kelvyn Boy remanded into police custody for allegedly beating his baby mama with iron rods (Details)

Although Kelvyn Boy has been very silent on addressing the issue that landed him in court and subsequent remand, it appears King Nayas’ “Odeeshi” gave him the much-needed platform to vent his anger.

He spoke about how enemies want to find fault and problems for him but he still remains strong and he will fall.

King Nayas as always went all out to prove he has come to stay but dropping bars after bars on the song

LISTEN AND DOWNLOAD ODEESHI FROM KING NAYAS FEATURING KELVYN BOY HERE

This song is a straight banger!

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, February 27, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    85 ° F
    85 °
    85 °
    70 %
    4.2mph
    24 %
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News