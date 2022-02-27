They can do me nothing-Kelvyn Boy replies critics on new song ‘Odeeshi’ with King Nayas

- Advertisement -

King Nayas, one of the fastest-growing artists in Ghana has released a new banger and featured the most trending artiste in Ghana now, Kelvyn Boy.

King Nayas calls this one ‘Odeeshi’ and both he and Kelvyn Boy used the opportunity to jab critics and enemies who want to see them fail.

Kelvyn Boy most especially had a lot to say considering the fact that he was recently arrested and remanded for assaulting his baby mama.

King Nayas and Kelvyn Boy

Although Kelvyn Boy has been very silent on addressing the issue that landed him in court and subsequent remand, it appears King Nayas’ “Odeeshi” gave him the much-needed platform to vent his anger.

He spoke about how enemies want to find fault and problems for him but he still remains strong and he will fall.

King Nayas as always went all out to prove he has come to stay but dropping bars after bars on the song

This song is a straight banger!