King Paluta hurls insults at guest 

Ghanaian rap sensation, King Paluta, found himself at the centre of controversy during his performance at the recently held All-White Boat Party in London, after a heated confrontation with a guest disrupted the event’s otherwise festive atmosphere.

In a now-viral video, King Paluta abruptly paused his performance to hurl insults at a female attendee who allegedly showed visible disinterest in his performance.

According to the rapper, the lady wanted him to “stop performing and leave”, a request he found deeply disrespectful.

Clearly incensed, King Paluta didn’t hold back at hurling massive insults at the lady.

He lambasted the guest and even dragged her mother into the tirade, warning that he would not tolerate any form of disrespect while on stage.

“I hate disrespect. If she doesn’t respect me, I won’t respect her either,” he stated bluntly before mocking the woman’s appearance, specifically ridiculing her wig as low quality.

The incident has added an unexpected twist to what was meant to be a night of celebration and entertainment.

Organisers have yet to comment publicly on the altercation, but the video continues to trend on social media, sparking conversations about artist-audience etiquette and respect in live performances.