King Paluta is more beautiful than MC Yaa Yeboah- Amaro Shakur

Ghanaian content creator, Amaro Shakur has chosen Ghanaian musician, King Paluta over media personality, MC Yaa Yeboah in terms of beauty.

Speaking in an interview, the content creator stated that if there is anyone to use King Paluta’s looks to insult him, it is not MC Yaa Yeboah.

Amaro Shakur has said that MC Yaa Yeboah should shut up and stop adding her cents to issues that have nothing to do with her.

She asked if the media personality had evidence to buttress her assertion that Malik Basintale was behind the Ablekuma North violence.

Firing shots at her, Amaro Shakur said that MC Yaa Yeboah is not beautiful to insult King Paluta.

When asked to choose between King Paluta and MC Yaa Yeboah, Amaro Shakur chose King Paluta with claims that without makeups, MC Yaa Yeboah is ugly monkey.