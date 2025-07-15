type here...
Entertainment

King Paluta is more beautiful than MC Yaa Yeboah- Amaro Shakur

By Mzta Churchill

Ghanaian content creator, Amaro Shakur has chosen Ghanaian musician, King Paluta over media personality, MC Yaa Yeboah in terms of beauty.

Speaking in an interview, the content creator stated that if there is anyone to use King Paluta’s looks to insult him, it is not MC Yaa Yeboah.

Amaro Shakur has said that MC Yaa Yeboah should shut up and stop adding her cents to issues that have nothing to do with her.

She asked if the media personality had evidence to buttress her assertion that Malik Basintale was behind the Ablekuma North violence.

Firing shots at her, Amaro Shakur said that MC Yaa Yeboah is not beautiful to insult King Paluta.

When asked to choose between King Paluta and MC Yaa Yeboah, Amaro Shakur chose King Paluta with claims that without makeups, MC Yaa Yeboah is ugly monkey.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Emotional as court denies Nana Agradaa bail

Don Little

My ex-wife was a golddigger- Don Little reveals why he divorced

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Tuesday, July 15, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

PHOTOS: Atom discovered dead in the bush

Atom

Lady eaten alive by 3 lions at Kruger National Park

Lion Victim

Girlfriend shoots his cheating boyfriend to death

Girlfriend shooting boyfriend

Pastor nabbed engaging with his three daughters

Pastor

Afua Asantewaa publilcy demeans her husband

Afua Asantewaa
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways