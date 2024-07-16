“King Paluta needs a voice coach; He sings off-key” – KOKA criticizes

Renowned entertainment critic and artiste manager, Kwaku Osei Koranteng Asiedu, popularly known as KOKA, has shared his candid thoughts on King Paluta’s singing.

In a studio discussion on Accra-based Asempa FM, KOKA did not hold back in his critique as he openly described King Paluta’s singing voice as “useless.”

As stated by KOKA;



“His voice is not that great; he needs a voice coach for his singing. His voice fluctuates in the song. The voice he uses to sing is useless.

Singing requires a format. He has to sing in a key. He sings off-key all the time and there’s so much repetition”.

Despite the harsh critique, KOKA did acknowledge King Paluta’s potential and inherent talent.

He praised the ‘Aseda’ hitmaker’s overall musical abilities and the quality of his song production.

-- AD --

“His songs are good, and the production quality of the songs is good. He is good. I think he is blessed with the singing,” – KOKA admitted.

KOKA later urged King Paluta to draw inspiration from established Ghanaian artists such as the missing Castro, Kofi Kinaata, Amerado, and Sarkodie.

He emphasized the importance of learning from these successful musicians to refine his craft.

“He needs to look at artists like Castro, Kofi Kinaata, Amerado, Sarkodie, etc. and learn from them,” – He advised.