type here...
GhPageNews"King Paluta needs a voice coach; He sings off-key" - KOKA criticizes
News

“King Paluta needs a voice coach; He sings off-key” – KOKA criticizes

By Armani Brooklyn
King Paluta needs a voice coach; He sings off-key - KOKA criticizes

Renowned entertainment critic and artiste manager, Kwaku Osei Koranteng Asiedu, popularly known as KOKA, has shared his candid thoughts on King Paluta’s singing.

In a studio discussion on Accra-based Asempa FM, KOKA did not hold back in his critique as he openly described King Paluta’s singing voice as “useless.”

As stated by KOKA;


“His voice is not that great; he needs a voice coach for his singing. His voice fluctuates in the song. The voice he uses to sing is useless.

Singing requires a format. He has to sing in a key. He sings off-key all the time and there’s so much repetition”.

Despite the harsh critique, KOKA did acknowledge King Paluta’s potential and inherent talent.

He praised the ‘Aseda’ hitmaker’s overall musical abilities and the quality of his song production.

-- AD --

“His songs are good, and the production quality of the songs is good. He is good. I think he is blessed with the singing,” – KOKA admitted.

KOKA later urged King Paluta to draw inspiration from established Ghanaian artists such as the missing Castro, Kofi Kinaata, Amerado, and Sarkodie.

He emphasized the importance of learning from these successful musicians to refine his craft.

“He needs to look at artists like Castro, Kofi Kinaata, Amerado, Sarkodie, etc. and learn from them,” – He advised.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
3.8mph
100 %
Tue
79 °
Wed
76 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
74 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways