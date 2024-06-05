I told King Paluta to quit music if ‘Yahitte’ doesn’t blow – Mr Bonez

The Entertainment President, Nana Osei-Kesse, widely known as Mr. Bonez, the host of Kessben TV’s entertainment show has made some fresh statements on Rash Hour Show with Rashad.

In his latest appearance on the show, Mr Bonez shared some positive moments he had with King Paluta when the rapper came to him for an interview and listened to his music projects.

According to Mr Bonez, one of the fine brains in the entertainment industry after listening to the project of King Paluta that had a series of varieties of tunes that resonated well with him.

After listening, Mr Bonez said he told King Paluta to quit music if none of the songs gets the needed recognition thus none of it ‘blows’ because the songs are too good not to be heard. Gloriously, His ‘Yahitte’ song got the buzz.

