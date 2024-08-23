King Paluta receives a Mansion and car at East Legon from NPP? – Details

King Paluta has become a prominent figure in the Ghanaian music scene, gradually gaining international recognition.

Despite his success, his journey was long and challenging, spending over 15 years as an underground artist before breaking through.

His recent hit songs, “Makoma” and “Aseda,” have catapulted him into the spotlight, earning him significant attention and opportunities.

In the past few months, King Paluta’s life has seen a dramatic shift. He’s been performing at major concerts and political rallies, leading to a significant increase in his earnings.

However, there have been rumors about him receiving a mansion and car in East Legon from the ruling NPP due to his music affiliations.

King Paluta addressed these rumours in an interview with Abeiku Santana, denying receiving such gifts from the NPP.

Regarding the political nature of his music, King Paluta clarified that his songs are meant for everyone and are not specifically aligned with any political party.

This statement reinforces his stance that his music transcends political boundaries, appealing to a broad audience.