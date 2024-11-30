King Promise Advised Me- Dancegod Reveals Why He Quit DWP

Ghanaian damcer, Dancegod has finally disclosed what triggered his decision to quit DWP.

Many were those who had implanted in their minds that the dancer had a skeleton in his cupboard when it came to leaving the DWP.

Speaking with McBrown on Onua Showtime sighted by Gh Page, Dancegod decided to reveal why he had to leave DWP.

According to him, even though he was a co-founder of the DWP, there came a time when he had no option but to quit.

He claims his confidant and friend, King Promise played a role in his movement from DWP to forming his dance group.

He noted that whilst he was at DWP, numerous dancers approached him intending to help them become a better version of themselves when it comes to dancing.

In the interview, Dancegod said that King Promise among other industry players advised him to form his dance group.