Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo is still of the belief that King Promise is the Artiste of the Year.

It’s been hours since the 25th Edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards came to an end with Bhim Nation President Stonebwoy winning the overall Artiste of the Year.

Before the awards night, Efia Odo took to her social media page to state that King Promise deserves to be awarded as the Artiste of the Year.

On the night, she was all over King Promise hoping he was going to be named as the AOTY but surprisingly lost to Stonebwoy who on the night won 8 awards in total.

Despite everything that happened Efia Odo has asked that fans ignore the announcement made on the TGMA stage because King Promise is the original Artiste of the Year.

She posted: “Artist of the Year fuck what you heard.”

See screenshot below: