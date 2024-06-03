type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentKing Promise is the Artiste of the Year - Efia Odo maintains
Entertainment

King Promise is the Artiste of the Year – Efia Odo maintains

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of King-Promise-and-Efia-odo
King-Promise-and-Efia-odo

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo is still of the belief that King Promise is the Artiste of the Year.

It’s been hours since the 25th Edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards came to an end with Bhim Nation President Stonebwoy winning the overall Artiste of the Year.

Before the awards night, Efia Odo took to her social media page to state that King Promise deserves to be awarded as the Artiste of the Year.

On the night, she was all over King Promise hoping he was going to be named as the AOTY but surprisingly lost to Stonebwoy who on the night won 8 awards in total.

Despite everything that happened Efia Odo has asked that fans ignore the announcement made on the TGMA stage because King Promise is the original Artiste of the Year.

She posted: “Artist of the Year fuck what you heard.”

See screenshot below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Monday, June 3, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
82 ° F
82 °
82 °
76 %
1.6mph
97 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways