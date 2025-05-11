type here...
King Promise crowned Artiste Of The Year 2025 at the TGMA

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghana is so expensive - King Promise laments

King Promise has being crowned the artiste of the year 2025 at the TGMA.

Before clinching the ultimate award of the night, the Afrobeats star had initially picked up two awards at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

His hit single Paris won Best Afropop Song of the Year, a category packed with fierce competition.

The song, which has enjoyed massive airplay and struck a chord with fans nationwide, was recognised for its infectious blend of rhythm and lyrical appeal.

Moments after accepting the award, the Terminator hitmaker returned to the stage to collect his second win of the night, Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year, thanks in part to the success of his track Favourite Story.

