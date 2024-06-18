King Promise finally opens up on his relationship with Efia Odo

King Promise has finally addressed rumours about his relationship with Efia Odo in an interview, firmly dismissing any romantic involvement between them.

The singer clarified that he and Efia Odo are just friends and have known each other for over eight years, well before he gained popularity.

During the interview with YouTuber Kojo Sheldon, King Promise elaborated on his friendship with Efia Odo.

He emphasized that they share a strong bond and enjoy each other’s company, refuting any claims of a romantic relationship.

King Promise’s comments have sparked various reactions on social media. Many users have weighed in on the nature of his relationship with Efia Odo, with some expressing scepticism while others showed support for their friendship.

In the interview, King Promise also addressed the criticism surrounding his relationship with Efia Odo. He stated that Efia has been one of his most supportive friends and highlighted the irrationality of ending their friendship due to public opinion about her personality.

King Promise reiterated that he has known Efia Odo for a long time, their friendship dating back over eight years. This long-standing relationship started before King Promise achieved mainstream success in the music industry, showcasing the depth of their connection.

Efia Odo, known for her seemingly close relationships with male musicians, has recently focused her attention on King Promise.

She has been spotted with him multiple times and actively campaigned for him to win the TGMA Artist of the Year award.

Despite the visible closeness, social media users have accused Efia Odo of forcing her friendship on King Promise. Some have even called for him to cut ties with her, labelling her as “unlucky.”

In response to these accusations, King Promise made it clear that he values his friendship with Efia Odo and has no intention of ending it to appease online critics. He emphasized that their bond is genuine and not influenced by external opinions.

The singer’s firm stance on maintaining his friendship with Efia Odo has garnered both praise and criticism. While some admire his loyalty, others remain doubtful about the nature of their relationship.