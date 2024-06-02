type here...
King Promise Reacts to Stonebwoy’s Artist Of The Year Win – Here’s What He Said

By Mr. Tabernacle

Finally, the line is drawn and the bragging rights are earned. Bhim Nations’ President Livingstone Etse Satekla, better known by his stage name Stonebwoy, has won the #TGMA25 Artist Of The Year.

The Artist of the Year Category garnered massive conversations. The greater influence of talk centred on Stonebwoy and King Promise.

Even though a good number of people tipped and prayed for King Promise to take the day, from another strong end, Stonebwoy came in hard and won the Day.

Stonebwoy swept about 6 awards at the night including the Artist of the Year, adding to his gallery of awards earned as a musician.

Following Stonebwy’s win, King Promise has reacted. In a tweet shared on X, the 5-Star General thanked his fans for the support thus far.

According to him, his fans gave him the best year yet and nothing could change that.

He wrote this;

Indeed, he has worked and made a mark for himself in the music scene not only in Ghana but Globally. Hopefully Next year he could win the AOTY.

King Promise on the awards night won the Afro Pop Song of the Year and Popular Song of the Year.

