Entertainment

King Promise’s album ‘As Promised’ hits 100 million streams

By Qwame Benedict
King Promise
Musician King Promise has made history as his album “As Promised” released some two years ago have been able to hit 100 million streams on all digital platforms.

According to King Promise in announcing his success, he stated that this is the first time any Ghanaian album is chopping such fate.

He continued that numbers don’t lie while thanking his fans for supporting him from day one up until now.

King Promise posted: “everything else can lie, but numbers don’t lie Winking face! 100 MILLION + streams for my debut album #AsPromised . Happy #AsPromised anniversary 05/07/19 ! Stream the hell out of it today! Love y’all. Thank you Green heart”

See screenshot below:

King Promise

His best friend Nigerian musician Mr Eazi also congratulated him for his success.

See screenshot below:

Mr Eazi
Source:Ghpage

