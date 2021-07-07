- Advertisement -

Musician King Promise has made history as his album “As Promised” released some two years ago have been able to hit 100 million streams on all digital platforms.

According to King Promise in announcing his success, he stated that this is the first time any Ghanaian album is chopping such fate.

He continued that numbers don’t lie while thanking his fans for supporting him from day one up until now.

King Promise posted: “everything else can lie, but numbers don’t lie Winking face! 100 MILLION + streams for my debut album #AsPromised . Happy #AsPromised anniversary 05/07/19 ! Stream the hell out of it today! Love y’all. Thank you Green heart”

His best friend Nigerian musician Mr Eazi also congratulated him for his success.

