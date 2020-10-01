type here...
King Promise’s AS Promised album sets all time record on Spotify

Gideon Osei-Agyare
Gideon Osei-Agyare
King Promise landed a major feat as his AS Promised album became the all-time highest streamed album for a Ghanaian artiste on Spotify.

Surpassing 24 million streams, the album released by the Highlife/Afrobeat artiste on July 15, 2019, has brought King Promise major success as a musician.

The album has a number of nationwide hit songs including Bra which features the legendary Kojo Antwi, Tokyo featuring Wizkid, the ladies’ favorite Commando song, Abena and CCTV.

King Promise is among the next generation of budding acts to bear the torch after the generation of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Samini and Shatta Wale.

Considering that AS Promised is his maiden album, it is pretty impressive how cohesive it is as a body of work and how much success it has brought him as an artiste.

Nonetheless, King Promise is under renowned Producer, Killbeatz’s record label called Legacy Life Entertainment.

Killbeatz as a record producer has worked with great artistes in Ghana, Nigeria, and overseas with the likes of Sarkodie, R2Bees, Wizkid and Ed Sheraan all bearing witness to his genius.

It is not surprising that the Grammy Award-winning producer has done such great work with King Promise’s career as well.

Source:GHPAGE

