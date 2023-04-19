- Advertisement -

Robest GH the gentleman who refers to himself as King Promise’s lookalike has heavily been criticised and ‘exposed’ by a social media user recently.



The incident happened on his TikTok handle, where he went live and accepted that a gentleman called Pinto join him, not knowing what he was going to face.



According to Pinto GH, King Promise’s lookalike is a serial thief who stole a pen drive from a recording studio in Kumasi.



Pinto GH explained that he went to the studio together with King Promise’s lookalike to record a song but after the session, the beatmaker’s pendrive got missing and was later found inside the bag of Robest GH.

READ ALSO: King Promise’s lookalike ‘exposed’ for neglecting his wife and two children

While ‘firing’ Robest GH during a TikTok live session, Pinto GH additionally claimed that King Promise’s lookalike is a lazy and irresponsible man.

Pinto GH also professed that Robest GH has refused to take care of his children and left them at the mercy of his unemployed wife who struggles to feed herself and their innocent children.

Although Robest GH initially denied having kids but after some time, he admitted that he’s indeed a father of two.

By the time Pinto was done speaking, King Promise’s lookalike was unable to speak. He attempted to but began to stammer until the end of the recording.

Meanwhile, aside from Medikal, a lot of social media users have bashed the sensational lookalikes to stop imitating famous Ghanaian musicians, on the basis that they share similar facial characteristics.

READ ALSO: I want to get Medikal arrested – King Promise look-alike