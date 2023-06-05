- Advertisement -

King Promises’ lookalike who is simply known as Robest GH has reportedly been arrested citing a new video that has since gone viral on social media.

In the trending video which has received a lot of sad reactions from Ghanaians – Robest GH was arrested in the middle of a TikTok live session.

As seen in the clip, a group of police officers stormed Robest GH’s residence to arrest and drag him to the police station.

READ ALSO: Medikal, Kuami Eugene & King Promise Lookalike fire Back AMG Medikal for insulting them

According to Robest GH, he’s much aware that Shatta Wale is behind his arrest.

Recall that a few weeks ago, Robest GH threatened Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale is yet to react to this allegation but Robest GH insisted that he was only playing with the Dancehall King.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Medikal, Kuami Eugene & King Promise Lookalike fire Back AMG Medikal for insulting them

READ ALSO: King Promise’s lookalike ‘exposed’ for neglecting his wife and two children