type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentKing Promise's lookalike arrested - Video
Entertainment

King Promise’s lookalike arrested – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
King Promise's lookalike arrested - Video
- Advertisement -

King Promises’ lookalike who is simply known as Robest GH has reportedly been arrested citing a new video that has since gone viral on social media.

In the trending video which has received a lot of sad reactions from Ghanaians – Robest GH was arrested in the middle of a TikTok live session.

As seen in the clip, a group of police officers stormed Robest GH’s residence to arrest and drag him to the police station.

READ ALSO: Medikal, Kuami Eugene & King Promise Lookalike fire Back AMG Medikal for insulting them

King Promise's lookalike 'exposed' for neglecting his wife and children

According to Robest GH, he’s much aware that Shatta Wale is behind his arrest.

Recall that a few weeks ago, Robest GH threatened Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale is yet to react to this allegation but Robest GH insisted that he was only playing with the Dancehall King.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Medikal, Kuami Eugene & King Promise Lookalike fire Back AMG Medikal for insulting them

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: King Promise’s lookalike ‘exposed’ for neglecting his wife and two children

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Monday, June 5, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    78 %
    3.5mph
    20 %
    Mon
    82 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    79 °
    Fri
    81 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News