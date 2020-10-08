Kingdom FM’s Owusuaa Kotoko reported dead -Cause of death revealed

- Advertisement -

It has been reported that Ghanaian Journalist Nana Ama Owusua otherwise known as Owusuaa Kotoko is dead.

This sad and shocking news of the death of the strong media personality has come as a big shocker to all most especially working colleagues and her ardent followers and fans.

Per our source’s information gathered about the cause of her untimely death, Owusuaa Kotoko died due to serious complications following out a surgery she underwent.

She bled profusely after the surgery until she gave up the ghost. She fought hard but the icy hands of death did not leave her to enjoy life. Nana Ama Owusua died at a hospital located at Adabraka in Accra.

Social media after the news went viral has been thrown into a massive state of shock with loved ones mourning her as well as bidding her farewell.

The late Owusua Kotoko until her death was a news anchor at Kingdom FM in Accra. She had also worked at Oman FM and Class FM. RIP