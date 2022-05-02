- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle spent a whopping GH60,000 (8000 Euros) on a surgical procedure to enhance her butt and hips.

Now she walks around with an ass bigger than this whole nation.

After flying all the way to Turkey to have this surgery done, she revealed that the motivation behind her new look was in order to attract rich men.

She opened up about how she went under the knife for a surgeon to tuck in her bloating tummy to get the desired shape to accomplish her mission.

However, it appears Kisa’s new look is rather attracting young, horny and broke men who desire to have her as a sugar mummy.

In a new video uploaded to her Instagram page, Kisa Gbekle said young men have lined up in her inbox begging for her attention, hoping to get sponsored by her.

Addressing her over 450,000 followers, she warned that she’s as broke as a church mouse; hence anyone looking for an opportunity to come and milk her will be disappointed.

“All the young boys in my DM saying I want to be your sugar baby, please you will be hungry,” she said with all seriousness.

“It’s hunger that will finish you ‘cos money I no get. 1 Cedi, I no get. You will die of hunger. I cannot be your sugar mummy. You will die.”



It seems not only Kisa Gbekle and other women are attracted to beautiful and luxurious things, but men as well.

The extravagant lifestyle portrayed by these women is so endearing that broke men who also want a better life for themselves are now showing up at her doorstep to find favour.