- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Kisa Gbekle has shared a nice baby bump picture on her socials and her fans are currently wishing her the best of luck under the nice photos.

The baby bump pictures which were probably taken abroad shows Kisa full of herself as she placed her hands on her heavy pregnancy.

She rocked a nice-white straight dress with sneakers and posed in front of an all-white Mercedez Benz.

READ ALSO: I slept with men just to win favours – Kisa Gbekle

As we all know, the colour white signifies victory hence Kisa has declared victory upon her life and that of her unborn child.

Recall that a few days ago, Kisa confessed in an interview with Delay that she slept with rich men for favours when she was growing up because she comes from a very poor background.

During the said interview, she also opened up about funding her butts surgery with the profit she made after she sold two of the players she manages.

We wish Kisa a safe delivery and may God almighty guide her unborn child now and forevermore.