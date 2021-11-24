type here...
Kisa Gbekle undergoes surgery to enhance her hips and backside

By Qwame Benedict
Kisa Gbekle undergoes surgery to enhance her hips and backside
Kisa Gbekle
Popular Kumawood Kisa Gbekle has shared a video of herself going under the knife to enhance some part of her body.

The actress flew all the way to Turkey to have this surgery done and took to social media to announce this to her fans.

Her announcement came as a shock to many since she is the only person to have come out openly to tell the whole world that she is going under the knife when others hide theirs.

According to her, she is spending an amount of 8000 Euros just to get the desired shape she now wishes for.

Source:Ghpage

