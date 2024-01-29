“You sef your mother”: Kiss-A-Thon guy replies netizens criticizing and insulting him – PHOTO

- Advertisement -

After going viral for his Guinness World Record attempt for the longest kissing marathon, Isaac Kwame Love has churn out some derogatory words are supposed haters who are speaking ill of what he did.

As reported by ghpage.com, the trending content creator and blogger took it upon himself to embark on a Kiss-A-Thon but his actions was met with backlash from Ghanaians who sees the activity as against their societal values.

RELATED STORY: Ghanaian man embarks on kissing marathon, videos trends online – WATCH

Isaac them clapped back in a post sighted on his Facebook account where he called out netizens for throwing negative words at him.

According to him, his mother is not even angry with him for what he did so no body has the right to be.

RELATED STORY: Controversial lady used for Kiss-A-Thon revealed, netizens surprised as she’s popular on Facebook – PHOTOS

He advised his critics to find some food and eat as their mothers even love them in whatever porous state they are in.

Check out the post below