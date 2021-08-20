- Advertisement -

The Anglican priest who was caught on tape kissing the three students from the St. Monica College of Education in Kumasi has broken his silence on the story.

Rev. Fr Baltharzzar Obeng Larbi who was at the centre of this controversy has apologized to the general public for his actions.

According to him, he should have known better that COVID-19 was still in the system and as such had to be very careful.

He continued that he had taken a lot of things for granted and that has resulted in what the whole public has seen.

Read his statement below: