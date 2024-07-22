type here...
KK Fosu finally apologise for his actions and failure to attend John Claude funeral

Veteran musician KK Fosu has released a statement to apologise to his fans and Ghanaians for failing to attend the funeral of blogger John Claude Tamakloe and his earlier rant on radio and social media.

In his statement, he explained the reason for missing the funeral citing health reasons and advice from his doctors.

He explained that he and his team wanted to attend the one-week observation of the later blogger but information got to them that his family were angry and blaming him as the one who took him on a trip.

The statement mentioned that despite sitting in the same car with John Claude, that was the first time he was meeting him.

On issues about his rant on the radio earlier today, he disclosed that his emotions got the better part of him but he is sorry for that.

He continued that he was putting plans in place to meet with the bereaved family to mourn with them.

Read the statement below:

