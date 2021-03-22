KKD’s gay son and his colleagues discuss empowering gay people

- Advertisement -

A new video making waves on social media shows KKD’s gay son and his colleagues in a conversation about gay empowerment and fashion.

Kwaku Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah who is Sales Executive and Stylist for major fashion brands was moderating a discussion with his colleagues via zoom about issues related to sexuality and fashion.

The son of celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster Kwasi Kyei-Darkwah (KKD), with two other panellists, spoke about gay fashion and their relationships among other matters.

In November 2017, Kwaku Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah disclosed his sexual orientation in an exhaustive article revealing that he has been gay since primary school.

”The moment I realised I was gay happened in primary school. Someone called me gay as an insult and I responded with ‘so what?’ I was totally fine with it, but others weren’t and that was when the discomfort and shame with my sexuality started,” he told intomore.com.

He was featured on the website alongside other gay models with African backgrounds on issues they face as queer people of colour.

“Living under my parents’ roof, I was constantly hiding. I’d get home from school and be incredibly quiet, helpful and obedient. I stayed in my room most of the time. I was playing the role of the ‘ideal son’ so I could just skate by unnoticed. It wasn’t until I was no longer living at home that I started to realise I wasn’t anyone or anything I’d known so far in my life,” he said.

“I went through a lot of ups and downs, trying out new ways of dressing, trying out new friendship groups, and reinventing myself over and over again. I realise I did this because I was still trying to fit in a box – the stylish black guy, the cool and macho black guy, the femme, flamboyant and fun black guy. None worked because there is a lot more to me (and any person for that matter) than a stereotype. I am now very comfortable with my sexuality because I don’t feel I need to conform to anyone image,” he added.

Following his statement, his father KKD in a Facebook post congratulated his son for his bravery stating that regardless of his sexual orientation he still loved him and would not disown him- a post he later deleted.