KKD is the most mentally enslaved man in Ghana – Kofi Kinaata throws fresh punch

- Advertisement -

In the most recent statements of media personality Kwasi Kyei Darkwa(KKD), he stated that Africans with English names are mentally enslaved.

Speaking on Zylofon FM, he noted that bearing our local names is a way of holding our culture in high esteem.

Explaining his words, KKD said Europeans who were colonial masters forced English names on the people of Africa in an attempt to wipe the African culture out.

He added, therefore, bearing an English name is an indication of the fact that they are still in control.

Kofi Kinaata, a Takoradi-based musician has added his voice to KKD’s statements also sharing his views on it.

Reacting to the assertions, the ‘Behind the scenes’ hitmaker in an interview stated that it’s not just about adopting local names that will erase the impression that Africans continue to rely on Europeans.

According to him, KKD is even mentally enslaved than anyone in Ghana thus looking at how he dresses and speaks, he does it like a white man.

In the words of Kofi Kinaata; “Social media that the person used to air his views are for the whites. Even the microphone that he used in the radio studio to make the point was done by our slave masters,”

So he shouldn’t have even used any of this innovative foreign medium to relay his views if he truly believes in a slave mentality,”.

He ( KKD) should have shouted or used a gongon beater to express his opinion if he truly believes in mental emancipation. Why use the microphone done by the Europeans?”