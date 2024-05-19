No one k!lled our father- children of John Kumah

The children of the Deputy Finance Minister who doubled as Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, John Kumah have revealed what k!lled their father.

The children made the revelation when they were reading their tribute at their father’s final funeral rites.

The children claim the death of their father is natural, claiming no one could kill their father.

In buttressing their assertion, they said two years ago, following the death of a prominent person, their father told them no one could kill him.

They disclosed that their father warned them not to entertain any fake news when he is dead and gone.

Quoting what their father said, they said “My dear daughter, do not entertain any negativity about me after I am gone. Even if my time on this earth is to end today, know that I have served my country and fulfilled my purpose. I am ready to return to God”.

They went on to disclose how their father told them not to believe that someone had killed him when his time came.

“Never believe that someone has killed me. No one can take my life”, the children quoted their father.