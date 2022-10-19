I know Ghanaians are suffering but I have a plan – Akufo-Addo

- Advertisement -

President Akufo-Addo has acknowledged the high level of hardship in the country but has also assured Ghanaians that he would solve it.

According to him, the government has got a plan on how to bring back the economy in order to make it easy for all people and businesses to thrive and prosper.

Speaking on Kumasi-based OTEC FM as part of his Ashanti Regional tour on Monday, Akufo-Addo he is not oblivious to the plights of Ghanaians; however, he is working to address them.

“I know times are hard for Ghanaians. The data comes to me. So I’m very much aware. I know things are hard for Ghanaians. But two things I can say is that we have a plan and programme to help us resolve this.

“That is why we are in negotiations with the IMF. It’s part and parcel of a larger programme of development we want to embark upon to solve the current hardship in the country.

“So it is not like the government is not doing anything about it,” the President said.

President Akufo-Addo has said he is not bothered by utterances made by Ghanaians about voting the opposition party, NDC, into power in the next elections.

According to him, those daring words do not get to him, so he remains focused on delivering on his promises to Ghanaians.

Reacting to the sentiments of Ghanaians on Otec FM in Kumasi, Akufo-Addo said Ghanaians who want to vote for the NDC in the next election can go ahead with the decision.

Ghanaians said they will be sad if you don’t fix their roads and, as a result, will vote for the NDC in the coming elections.

Akufo-Addo: Those threats do not frighten me. I understand they want me to do things for them. But if you want to vote for the NDC, that’s your matter. Nobody will force you.

Many Ghanaians have reacted angrily to the statement made by the president. They believe Akufo-Addo has not shown them much respect by asking them to vote for the NDC if they want.

Watch the video here…