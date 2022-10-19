type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsI know Ghanaians are suffering but I have a plan - Akufo-Addo
News

I know Ghanaians are suffering but I have a plan – Akufo-Addo

By Albert
- Advertisement -

President Akufo-Addo has acknowledged the high level of hardship in the country but has also assured Ghanaians that he would solve it.

According to him, the government has got a plan on how to bring back the economy in order to make it easy for all people and businesses to thrive and prosper.

Speaking on Kumasi-based OTEC FM as part of his Ashanti Regional tour on Monday, Akufo-Addo he is not oblivious to the plights of Ghanaians; however, he is working to address them.

“I know times are hard for Ghanaians. The data comes to me. So I’m very much aware. I know things are hard for Ghanaians. But two things I can say is that we have a plan and programme to help us resolve this. 

“That is why we are in negotiations with the IMF. It’s part and parcel of a larger programme of development we want to embark upon to solve the current hardship in the country. 

“So it is not like the government is not doing anything about it,” the President said. 

“You can choose to vote for NDC and I don’t care” – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

President Akufo-Addo has said he is not bothered by utterances made by Ghanaians about voting the opposition party, NDC, into power in the next elections.

According to him, those daring words do not get to him, so he remains focused on delivering on his promises to Ghanaians.

Reacting to the sentiments of Ghanaians on Otec FM in Kumasi, Akufo-Addo said Ghanaians who want to vote for the NDC in the next election can go ahead with the decision.

Ghanaians said they will be sad if you don’t fix their roads and, as a result, will vote for the NDC in the coming elections.

Akufo-Addo: Those threats do not frighten me. I understand they want me to do things for them. But if you want to vote for the NDC, that’s your matter. Nobody will force you.

Many Ghanaians have reacted angrily to the statement made by the president. They believe Akufo-Addo has not shown them much respect by asking them to vote for the NDC if they want.

Watch the video here…

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, October 19, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    4.2mph
    40 %
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    83 °
    Sat
    83 °
    Sun
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News