I know you are not mentally stable – Bulldog replies Shatta Wale

Artiste manager and the CEO of Bullhaus Entertainment Bulldog has responded to Shatta Wale‘s claim that he was never his manager.

It would be remembered that Shatta Wale in an earlier post made it clear that he has never had a manager and anyone claiming to be his manager was just running errands for him.

In his post, he dared anyone who claimed to be his manager to come out and mention just one endorsement deal that person has brought to the table adding that nothing has happened.

This comes as a surprise to many fans and netizens since Bulldog is the only known manager of Shatta Wale.

Well, Bulldog has reacted to the post from Shatta Wale and has made it clear that he is not going to fight back at Shatta Wale because he is aware the musician is not stable and going through hard time.

He went ahead to add that for now what he will do is to pray for Shatta Wale to get better in the coming days.

Bulldog also stated that Shatta Wale should know that in his current state, money can’t save him.

See his post below: