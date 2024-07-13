Entertainer turned politician Kwame A Plus has revealed that he knows the person behind the death of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussien Suale.

It’s been four years since the gruesome assassination of Ahmed Suale an investigative journalist with Tiger Eye PI headed by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

To date, the Ghana Police Service is yet to name the suspect behind the assassination but accusation fingers have been pointed at Hon. Kennedy Agyapong because of some pronouncement he made on National TV.

Since the matter is still under investigation, hardly any people speak about it until now A-Plus has in a video stated that he is aware of the person behind the murder.

In a video warning NPP against speaking about him, he vowed that if he is dared, he would organize a press conference and spill out everything if they dare talk about him again.

Watch the video below: