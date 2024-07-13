type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI know the person behind the death of Ahmed Suale - A...
Entertainment

I know the person behind the death of Ahmed Suale – A Plus

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Ahmed-Suale-and-A-Plus
Ahmed-Suale-and-A-Plus

Entertainer turned politician Kwame A Plus has revealed that he knows the person behind the death of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussien Suale.

It’s been four years since the gruesome assassination of Ahmed Suale an investigative journalist with Tiger Eye PI headed by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

To date, the Ghana Police Service is yet to name the suspect behind the assassination but accusation fingers have been pointed at Hon. Kennedy Agyapong because of some pronouncement he made on National TV.

Since the matter is still under investigation, hardly any people speak about it until now A-Plus has in a video stated that he is aware of the person behind the murder.

In a video warning NPP against speaking about him, he vowed that if he is dared, he would organize a press conference and spill out everything if they dare talk about him again.

Watch the video below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Saturday, July 13, 2024
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
74 %
5.1mph
20 %
Sat
81 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
79 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways