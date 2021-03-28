KNUST: 2 Students crash to their death, 3 others in serious condition

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science of Technology has been hit with another sad incident after two of its student crushed to death on campus leaving three others in a serious state.

According to reports from the campus, the sad incident happened in the early hours of Saturday 27th March 2021.

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service confirmed that one of the occupants who are in critical condition has been transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital while two others are receiving treatment at the KNUST hospital.

The police have also indicated that out of the five persons who were in the vehicle, four were KNUST students while one was a University of Ghana student.

The three students who survived the crash but sustained injuries were immediately rushed to the hospital.

Other investigations have also shown that the driver of the vehicle was attempting to negotiate a sharp curve when he accidentally ran into a huge tree.