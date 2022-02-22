type here...
New Twist: KNUST lecturer in fresh trouble for the disappearance of his wife, Rhodaline Amoah-Darko

By Albert
Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey, a prominent lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), was discharged by the Asokwa District Court in the Ashanti Region for his alleged role in the abduction of his wife, Rhodaline Amoah-Darko.

He was re-arrested, however, after additional charges were filed against him in the High Court.

This comes after the Attorney General’s official in charge of the case told the Asokwa District Court that the case had been transferred to the High Court due to the new charges.

On Tuesday, February 22, 2022, the first hearing before the Kumasi High Court is scheduled.

The police charge sheet said that Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey acknowledged fabricating his wife’s supposed kidnapping using her phone before the Attorney General’s office took over the investigation.

He has not been able to inform the police of his wife’s whereabouts, despite claiming that he had sent her to a location closer to Volta Lake to assure her safety.

On November 16, 2021, the Kumasi High Court refused a bail plea made by Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey’s lawyers, citing new evidence linking him to his wife’s abduction.

BACKGROUND

The accused, Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey, a lecturer at KNUST on 2nd September, 2021 reported to the police that his wife, Rhodaline Amoah-Darko had been kidnapped from their home around KNUST, as he had received some text messages.

Police then began investigations into it. Investigations however revealed that the messages that were sent from Rhodaline’s phone to some family members and friends, including her husband, were sent from KNUST campus closer to the house of the accused person (the husband).

As a result of this, Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey was arrested on 6th October 2021 to assist with investigations.

The police say in his caution statement, he admitted to sending those messages through his wife’s phone.

