Update: Latest on KNUST lecturer held for the disappearance and alleged murder of wife Rhodaline Amoah-Darko

By Albert
The Kumasi High Court has refused a bail plea filed by the lawyers of Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey, a senior lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), who is accused of being implicated in his wife’s disappearance.

Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, a member of the Kumasi Lands Commission’s staff, has been missing since September 2021.

Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey has been remanded again after his case was transferred from the Asokwa District Court to the Kumasi High Court, where he was remanded following the first hearing.

During today’s court hearing, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, the accused person’s attorney pleaded with the judge to give him bail, claiming that his client had been on remand for far too long.

The judge, on the other hand, rejected bail, citing the fact that not all witness statements had been filed.

Case management is slated to begin on the 22nd of March 2022, the next adjourned date.

Two additional accused persons, Yaw Boateng and Justice Appiah, are also anticipated to appear before the court on the next adjourned date, after the court issued a bench warrant for their arrest during the previous court session.

    Tuesday, March 8, 2022
    Accra
