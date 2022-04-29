KNUST ranked best University in Africa and 14th in the World

- Advertisement -

The Kwame Nkrumah of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been adjudged the best University in Africa with top-notch delivery of quality education.

On the global stage, the revered university was ranked 14th.

This was contained in the 2022 Times Higher Education Impact Ranking published on Thursday, April 28.

The 2022 ranking included more than 1600 universities in 99 countries across the globe.

In terms of quality education, the ranking evaluated the performances of 1,180 universities from 106 countries worldwide in four key areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

Responding to the publication, the management of KNUST expressed its gratitude “to the hardworking staff, students, constructive partners, and stakeholders for this great achievement.”

Read the full statement below