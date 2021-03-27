- Advertisement -

GhPage has received reports of an accident which has just occurred at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

A student has fallen from the first floor of Unity Hall popularly known as Conti Hall at the KNUST.

It’s unclear exactly what happened but according to report by a local based media, the student fell after receiving a hug from his girlfriend.

Luckily, he is alive but in serious condition according to reports by the same school-based media platforms.

KNUST based media @knusttigereye who first broke the news tweeted:

TERRIBLE ? Student falls from Conti first floor and suffers injuries after allegedly receiving a hug from his girlfriend.#LoveGoneWrong #KNUSTTigerEye #TimeWithWIR

@sesah_samuel confirming the accident tweeted:

There’s been a gory accident involving 3 of our students this early morning. Though all alive, it is critical. Our prayers are with them. Let’s be safe on our roads.

