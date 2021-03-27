type here...
GhPage News KNUST: Student falls from the first floor of Conti Hall
News

KNUST: Student falls from the first floor of Conti Hall

By RASHAD
Student falls from first floor of Conti Hall
Student falls from first floor of Conti Hall
- Advertisement -

GhPage has received reports of an accident which has just occurred at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

A student has fallen from the first floor of Unity Hall popularly known as Conti Hall at the KNUST.

SEE ALSO: Video of a young man weeping like a baby over a broken heart gets netizens talking

It’s unclear exactly what happened but according to report by a local based media, the student fell after receiving a hug from his girlfriend.

Luckily, he is alive but in serious condition according to reports by the same school-based media platforms.

KNUST based media @knusttigereye who first broke the news tweeted:

TERRIBLE ? Student falls from Conti first floor and suffers injuries after allegedly receiving a hug from his girlfriend.#LoveGoneWrong #KNUSTTigerEye #TimeWithWIR

Student falls from first floor of Conti Hall
Student falls from first floor of Conti Hall

SEE ALSO: Tima Kumkum now dating her ‘stomach son’ after searching for love for so long (Photos)

@sesah_samuel confirming the accident tweeted:

There’s been a gory accident involving 3 of our students this early morning. Though all alive, it is critical. Our prayers are with them. Let’s be safe on our roads.

We wish him speedy recovery

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, March 27, 2021
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
2.2mph
20 %
Sun
85 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News