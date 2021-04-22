KNUST: Sugar daddy allegedly faints and dies while bonking his sidechick at a hostel

An unidentified man has lost his life whiles (bonking) enjoying the vajayjay of a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology at the Pinamang Hostel.

Ghpage gathers that the female student(name unknown) resides at the above-mentioned hostel. It is said that the believed sugar daddy visited the lady at Pinamang hostel located in KNUST to have fun.

According to a leaked chat, the man, in the process of intercourse with the lady, had his energy levels dropping which resulted in his heart palpitating till he experienced a heart attack leading to his death.

Read the chats below;

The body has been sent to the morgue for autopsy and investigation. Authorities of the hostel are yet to speak on this incident that has fast gone viral across the social media space, especially on Twitter.